Here are notable new state laws taking effect in 2026

File photo. States have enacted new laws that went into effect on Jan. 1.

Bingo restrictions, cannabis cafes, tourist taxes, panic buttons for workers and teledentistry are among the new laws that went into effect in some states beginning on Jan. 1.

Here are some of the key policy changes that became law.

Hawaii’s ‘Green Fee’ tax

The new law increases or places certain taxes on tourists staying at Hawaii’s hotels, vacation rentals and even cruise ships.

The tourist taxes in the Aloha State will increase from 10.25% to 11%. State officials are hoping to generate more than $100 million annually in revenue from the tax, which can be used for environmental and climate issues.

“As an island chain, Hawaiʻi cannot wait for the next disaster to hit before taking action, Gov. Josh Green said when he signed the law. ”We must build resiliency now, and the Green Fee will provide the necessary financing to ensure resources are available for our future.”

Florida’s animal abuser registry

In Florida, “Dexter’s Law” went into effect. The state will publicly track anyone who has been found guilty, pleaded guilty or no contest to cruelty to animals.

A searchable list is on the website of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The law is named after Dexter, a dog who was found decapitated in Pinellas County.

Other states, such as Delaware and Tennessee, have similar databases.

Teledentistry in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation last May that allows dentists to offer teledentistry services. There are limitations on the types of care and examinations that dentists can provide remotely to patients.

The law authorizes licensed dental professionals in the state to provide services for patients such as consultations, second opinions, triage, evaluations and referrals through secure online platforms.

“This is a step forward for oral health equity in our state,” Amber Lawson, president of the Georgia Dental Association, said when the bill was signed into law. “Teledentistry enables us to reach patients wherever they are, whether in underserved communities, rural areas, living with limited mobility or simply at home.”

Bingo restrictions in Indiana

A new Indiana law prohibits facilities that host bingo or casino game nights from doing so more than three nights a week. A facility also cannot host bingo on consecutive days.

The bill also notes that a qualified organization can use the net proceeds for “any lawful purpose.” It also requires an organization with an adjusted gross income of $1 million or more from the bingo activities to submit its records for an independent audit as part of its application for renewal.

The bill, signed on April 30 by Gov. Mike Braun, comes after Indiana’s gaming commission accused a local Elks lodge of racketeering tied to its charity casino and seized more than $100,000.

Cannabis cafes in Massachusetts

The Cannabis Control Commission approved marijuana lounges in Massachusetts.

Three types of social consumption licenses are available under the regulations. One is a “supplemental” license for existing marijuana businesses to offer customers to consume products they have purchased on-site.

A “hospitality” license category would allow for on-site consumption at new or existing non-cannabis businesses like yoga studios or theaters. An “event organizer” license category would allow for temporary on-site consumption at events like rallies and festivals.

“The important thing is, this is the will of the voters,” Shannon O’Brien, the commission’s chairperson, told WFXT. “Some people may have some concerns, because this is a little bit of a brave new world. We don’t really know. We know what our local pub looks like, but we don’t really understand what this looks like.”

Panic buttons in Washington state

“Isolated employees” in Washington state who may work alone most of the time, are now required to carry a panic button during their shifts.

The bill, signed by Gov. Bob Ferguson on April 16, applies to employers in specific industries, including hotels, motels, retail, security guards and property services contractors.

An “isolated employee” is defined as someone who spends at least half of their working hours alone or who works in an area where two or more co-workers or supervisors are unable to immediately respond to a call of distress or emergency.

School cellphone bans in NC, Ohio

In North Carolina, school districts statewide are implementing policies banning social media access and cellphones at schools.

It won near-unanimous support by state legislators and was quickly signed into law by Gov. Josh Stein.

One of the sponsors of a phone ban bill this session, Rep. Mike Schietzelt, told WRAL that he believes the measure will lead to better test scores and fewer disciplinary problems. While not opposed to minors owning cellphones, Schietzelt said adults need to take control during school hours.

“We need to let kids be kids,” he said. “And giving a child a cellular phone, that’s a lot of responsibility to place on a kid.”

In Ohio, every public school district is required to have a clear policy limiting cellphone use during the school day. Many districts had already had policies in place, but the law that went into effect on Jan. 1 makes it mandatory statewide.

Exceptions are allowed for medical needs and emergencies.

Notifying parents about weapon incidents

In Pennsylvania, a law that will require schools to inform parents and guardians of incidents involving a weapon being brought onto school grounds goes into effect on Jan. 6.

Previously, districts were only required to report incidents “relating to expulsions for possession of a weapon on school grounds, school-sponsored activities or public conveyances providing transportation to a school or school-sponsored activity” to the Department of Education.

The new law amends the Public School Code of 1949.

The bill passed the Senate by a 48–2 vote and the House by a vote of 202–1.

Mandatory ID checks in Utah

It does not matter how old you look in Utah -- you are going to be carded if you want to drink adult beverages. A new law requires every establishment with a license to sell or serve alcohol to check the identification of anyone attempting to buy the products, according to the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverages .

There are also new restrictions for people previously convicted of driving under the influence. They may need to get new IDs that read “no alcohol sale” if they are designated as “interdicted” (prohibited to consume alcohol).

