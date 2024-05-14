Hay there: Trailer detaches, crashes into porch of South Carolina home

Hay

Hay on the porch: A trailer full of hay detached from a vehicle and crashed into a South Carolina home on Monday. (Horry County Fire Rescue)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CONWAY, S.C. — A trailer carrying hay crashed into the porch of a South Carolina home on Monday, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by Horry County Fire Rescue, the incident occurred at about 6:32 p.m. EDT in the area of East Highway 19 and Long Farm Road in Conway.

Officials said the trailer filled with hay became detached from the cab of the truck on the road and crashed into the porch area of the residence, WPDE-TV reported.

While there appeared to be some damage to the porch, Horry County Fire Rescue said there were no injuries related to the crash.

It was unclear what caused the trailer to detach.

