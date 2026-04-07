‘Harry Potter’ actress Bonnie Wright, husband Andrew Lococo expecting baby No. 2

Bonnie Wright
Bonnie Wright FILE PHOTO: Bonnie Wright attends the Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit Day 1 Presented by Toyota at Pendry West Hollywood on June 04, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for the Environmental Media Association) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for the Environment)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The actress who brought Ginny Weasley to life on the big screen is expecting her second baby with husband Andrew Lococo.

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Bonnie Wright made the announcement on Instagram on Easter, writing, “Two babies on my lap 🐣 our second little earthling joining us this autumn.”

Wright, now 35, appeared as Ginny Weasley in all eight “Harry Potter” films as a child actor, People magazine reported.

Lococo and Wright share a 2-year-old son, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo, according to E! News.

The couple was married in 2022 after meeting in 2020.

Her last acting role was in 2018’s “A Christmas Carol,” according to IMDB. Since then, she founded a family community called Hello Earthling Kids Club, which promotes child-friendly activities for kids aged 3 to 6.

She also has a production company, BonBonLumiere, Hello! reported.

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