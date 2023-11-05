Halloween: Woman reunited with wedding ring she lost while passing out candy

The ring had sentimental value for Misti Smith.

Sweet discovery: File photo. A woman who lost her wedding ring while passing out Halloween candy had it returned when it was found in a boy's trick-or-treat bag. (Eli Asenova/iStock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TEMPLE, Texas — A Texas woman who lost her wedding ring while passing out candy on Halloween has been reunited with her cherished jewelry -- with a little help from social media.

Misti Smith, of Temple, was passing out treats from her residence when the ring slipped off her finger, KCEN-TV reported.

“We looked all around my porch, in the candy bucket,” Smith told KWTX-TV. “The only other explanation is when I was grabbing the candy, it slipped off into someone’s bag.”

The ring’s value is more than monetary. It is the last link between Smith and her husband, who now resides in a long-term care facility, according to the television station.

“I could just go to Kay’s (Jewelers) and get a new one,” originally told KWTX. “But that’s not the same, it’s not from him. It’s a piece of him that I can carry every day since he’s not living with us anymore. A piece of my heart is gone with that ring being gone.”

After sharing online that she had lost the ring, Smith said she received a message on the social media platform from a parent who said the jewelry was discovered in their son’s trick-or-treater’s bag of candy, according to the television station.

“Thank you all so much for sharing my post -- God is faithful!!!” Smith wrote in all capital letters in a Facebook post later on Halloween night. “I picked up my ring tonight from Daniel Gonzalez who found my ring and messaged me.”

