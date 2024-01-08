Golden Globes 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ dominates; here is the list of winners

Big winners: Cillian Murphy and "Oppenheimer" were big winners at the Golden Globes on Sunday night. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The 81st annual Golden Globes belonged to “Oppenheimer” on Sunday night, as the blockbuster film earned five awards.

>> Read more trending news

“Oppenheimer” took awards for best motion picture; best performance by an actor in a motion picture drama (Cillian Murphy); best director (Christopher Nolan); best supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.); and best score (Ludwig Göransson).

“Poor Things” won for best musical or comedy movie. Lily Gladstone won best actress in a drama for her role in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Barbie” took home the best original song award in a motion picture for “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. The movie also won the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award.

Ali Wong made history, becoming the first actress of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe. She won for best actress in a limited series for her performance in Netflix’s “Beef,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show, the first major awards presentation of 2024 and usually a raucous celebration, was hosted by comedian Jo Koy.

“Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago. You want a perfect monologue?” Koy told the audience. “I wrote some of these and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”

The awards faced a backlash in 2021 after the Los Angeles Times reported that there were no Black members in the membership group and only had 87 foreign journalists. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association was disbanded after years of diversity and ethical scandals, according to The Associated Press.

Here is the list of the 2024 winners.

Winners are in bold.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

”Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

”Past Lives” (A24)

”The Zone of Interest” (A24)

”Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Best Picture - Drama goes to Oppenheimer! 🎥✨ #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/grh3FBzYso — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

”American Fiction” (MGM)

”The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

”May December” (Netflix)

“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Director, Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon

”Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Christopher Nolan wins the #GoldenGlobe for Best Director of a Motion Picture. https://t.co/K18qOiK0Sj pic.twitter.com/UAFXX6mhp5 — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

”Poor Things” — Tony McNamara

”Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

”Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

”Past Lives” — Celine Song

Congrats to Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for their Best Screenplay – Motion Picture win for Anatomy of a Fall! 🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/lIxDrjjcB0 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Best Performance, Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”

Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”

Congratulations to Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer on your 🙌 WIN 🙌 for Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/21gkqNPuUc — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Best Performance, Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

And the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Drama goes to... Lily Gladstone for their role on Killers of the Flower Moon! Congrats! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/BrkkBmfa6V — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Best Performance, Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman – “May December”

Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

And the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy goes to.... 🌟Emma Stone in Poor Things 🌟 pic.twitter.com/gc7mHNfaos — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Best Performance, Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”

Matt Damon — “Air”

Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Paul Giamatti wins the #GoldenGlobe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film. https://t.co/K18qOiK0Sj pic.twitter.com/SHknbs8Hqw — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

👏 Congratulations to the Best Supporting Male Actor – Motion Picture winner Robert Downey Jr. for his role in Oppenheimer! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8qVYgcI1R5 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”

Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins the #GoldenGlobe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. https://t.co/K18qOiK0Sj pic.twitter.com/iRrXDszCQf — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

Best Television Series, Drama

“Succession” (HBO)

“1923″ (Paramount+)

”The Crown” (Netflix)

”The Diplomat” (Netflix)

”The Last of Us” (HBO)

”The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

The #GoldenGlobes award for Best Drama Series goes to... Succession! 🏆✨ pic.twitter.com/I86r4ZcYf5 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“The Bear” (FX)

”Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

”Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

”Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

”Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Barry” (HBO)

Best Performance, Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Kieran Culkin — “Succession”

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong — “Succession”

Brian Cox — “Succession”

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”

Dominic West — “The Crown”

And the Golden Globe for Best Television Male Actor - Drama Series goes to... Kieran Culkin in Succession! ✨🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/66NOeE2t9t — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Best Performance, Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Sarah Snook — “Succession”

Helen Mirren — “1923″

Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”

Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”

Emma Stone — “The Curse”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”

Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

✨Ayo Edebiri✨ from The Bear is the Best Television Female Actor - Musical/Comedy Series winner! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8l2xgvEVtI — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”

Bill Hader — “Barry”

Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel — “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”

That's a 🌟 WIN 🌟 for Jeremy Allen White in The Bear 👏 congrats! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Sjvg9PHduW — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

James Marsden — “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”

Alan Ruck — “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

👏👏 Huge round of applause for the Golden Globe winner for Best Supporting Male Actor - Television, Matthew Macfadyen in Succession! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/tX5vK5lRAG — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”

Abby Elliott — “The Bear”

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”

Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

The Golden Globe for Best Supporting Female Actor – Television goes to Elizabeth Debicki for her role in The Crown! Congratulations! 👏 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/spT20PnDAR — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

“Beef”

”Lessons in Chemistry”

”Daisy Jones & the Six”

”All the Light We Cannot See”

”Fellow Travelers”

“Fargo”

Best Performance, Actor, Limited Series,

Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Steven Yeun — “Beef”

Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Jon Hamm — “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”

David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

The winner of Best Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes is Steven Yeun for Beef! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YdXEHIWdrx — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Best Performance, Actress, Limited Series,

Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for TV

Ali Wong — “Beef”

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”

Juno Temple — “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”

And the winner of Best Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture is... Ali Wong for Beef! ✨ Congratulations! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/BFX2rzVf6e — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”

Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”

Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”

🎵 ✨ Best Score - Motion Picture goes to Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/nEcTMNuxgL — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Best Picture, Non-English Language

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) — France

”Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finland

”Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italy

”Past Lives” (A24) — United States

”Society of the Snow” (Netflix) — Spain

”The Zone of Interest” (A24) — United Kingdom

🎉 Congratulations to Anatomy of a Fall on the WIN for Best Picture - Non-English Language! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WKctaaTFnE — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

”Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

”She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

”The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

”Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

”Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

Give it up for “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell in Barbie! Congratulations on your #GoldenGlobes win for 🎶 Best Song - Motion Picture 🎶 pic.twitter.com/0UIXma52Tq — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)

“Elemental” (Disney)

”Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

”The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Suzume” (Toho Co.)

“Wish” (Disney)

Congratulations to The Boy and the Heron on the WIN for Best Picture – Animated! 🎦 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ysLdEj3h1p — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”

Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Achievement unlocked 🔓 Ricky Gervais is taking home the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television! pic.twitter.com/0ZLFlff7DB — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

”Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ (Disney)

”John Wick: Chapter 4″ (Lionsgate Films)

”Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

”Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

”The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

”Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 50 Golden Globes: The 2024 Golden Globes were held on Jan. 7 in Beverly Hills, California. (Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group