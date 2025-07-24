GloRilla arrested after drugs are allegedly found in her home following burglary

GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, is facing drug charges after her home was broken into.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — GloRilla is facing charges after her home was burglarized.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said that they were called to the rapper’s home early Saturday morning, WSB reported.

GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was not home at the time.

Investigators said that three people broke into Woods’ home and were taking items when someone inside fired at them. The three alleged burglars ran off. But during the investigation, deputies said they smelled drugs and found what they said was a “significant amount of marijuana” in the master bedroom closet, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office, obtained by WSB.

Woods was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

She turned herself in at the Forsyth County Jail on Tuesday but was released on a $22,260 bond.

The investigation into the burglary continues.

