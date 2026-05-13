Globetrotters: NFL announces slate of 9 international games

The NFL logo will go global this fall, with games played in seven countries on four continents.

The NFL announced a slate of nine international games on Wednesday, which will send teams across four continents and seven countries.

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According to a news release, games will be played in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Mexico, Spain and the United Kingdom.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said his goal is to play 16 international games per season, ESPN reported. The NFL will announce its full schedule on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Three of the games this season have already been announced -- the San Francisco 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne during Week 1, the Baltimore Ravens will play the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro in Week 3, and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid during Week 9.

All NINE international games in 2026 🌎🌍🌏



NFL Schedule Release — Thursday 8pm ET on ESPN/NFLN pic.twitter.com/XS1mNSsXGd — NFL (@NFL) May 13, 2026

The NFL is returning to London, Madrid, Munich and Mexico City, the league said. Cities making their international hosting debut include Melbourne, Paris and Rio de Janeiro.

“The 2026 NFL season will feature our most expansive and ambitious international slate yet,” Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business, major events and international, said in a statement. “This year’s record-breaking schedule will see a host of world-class NFL franchises and star athletes play in some of the most iconic sporting venues in the world, underlying the league’s global growth vision and bringing our fans internationally closer to the game than ever before.”

The other matchups announced Wednesday:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders in London (Week 4),

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London (Week 5),

Houston Texans vs. Jaguars in London (Week 6),

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints in Paris (Week 7),

New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions in Munich (Week 10),

Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City (Week 11).

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