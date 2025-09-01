Giuliani injured in 2-car crash on New Hampshire interstate

The former mayor of New York City was injured while riding as a passenger in a vehicle on a New Hampshire interstate.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City who was a personal attorney for President Donald Trump, was hospitalized after he was injured in an automobile accident late Saturday in New Hampshire, a spokesperson said.

Giuliani, 81, suffered a fractured vertebra, according to his security chief, Michael Ragusa. He is expected to recover, Ragusa said.

The two-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Manchester occurred at about 10 p.m. ET. Two other people were injured in the crash, according to a news release by New Hampshire State Police. Giuliani was a passenger in one of the vehicles, a Ford Bronco.

In their investigation, officials with state police determined that a Honda HR-V driven by Lauren Kemp, 19, of Concord, struck the rear of the Bronco, which was being driven by Theodore Goodman, a Giuliani adviser.

Thank you to @MariaRyanNH who is a board certified nurse practitioner overseeing the care of America’s Mayor . (Nurse practitioners do everything a doctor does except surgery) — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 31, 2025

Both vehicles hit the median and were heavily damaged, police said.

Troopers were investigating a reported domestic violence incident on the southbound side of I-93 and witnessed the crash. They crossed the interstate to help at the scene.

Giuliani, Kemp and Goodman all suffered injuries, police said.

Giuliani was taken to an area hospital, where doctors diagnosed a fractured thoracic vertebra, injuries to his leg and left arm, and contusions and lacerations, Ragusa said. Kemp and Goodman were also hospitalized with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Ragusa said that Giuliani was in “good spirits and recovering tremendously.”

The state police said that they were investigating the crash.

Giuliani, who served as New York’s mayor from 1994 through 2001, was in Manchester to attend a New England Fisher Cats minor league baseball game on Saturday with Maria Ryan, his business partner, according to video from an area media outlet.

Thank you to all the people that have reached out since learning the news about my Father. Your prayers mean the world.



As a son, I can tell you I’m honored to have a Dad that I can call the toughest SOB I’ve ever seen! 🇺🇸🙏 — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) August 31, 2025

On Sunday, Giuliani posted on social media, thanking Ryan, who is a nurse practitioner, for overseeing his care.

