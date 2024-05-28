‘General Hospital’ actor, Johnny Wactor shot, killed while shielding coworker: reports

Johnny Wactor: The actor, known for his role as Brando Corbin in "General Hospital," died after suffering a gunshot wound in Los Angeles on May 25. He was 37. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES — More details are coming out in the death of “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor.

Wactor had finished a shift tending bar in downtown Los Angeles and was leaving the business with a female coworker who had not been identified.

Wactor’s brother, Grant, said the actor thought his car was being towed, but instead, three men were trying to remove the catalytic converter from the vehicle, Entertainment Tonight and KABC reported.

Mother Scarlett Wactor said the alleged shooter, who was wearing a mask, looked up and shot her son, KABC reported. The three men drove off in a car, police said.

Several media outlets, citing The Daily Mail, are reporting that Wactor shielded the woman by stepping in front of her, and blocking her with his body. That’s when Wactor was shot.

Scarlett Wactor confirmed the report, telling “Good Morning America,” “Johnny immediately stepped in front of the co-worker and either put his hands up or backed up or both, and the person shot him right then. Point blank.”

“We’re Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself,” Grant Wactor told The Daily Mail. “He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, ‘Hey, are you towing?’”

Johnny Wactor was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The people suspected of shooting him have not been caught, Entertainment Tonight reported.

