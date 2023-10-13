French school attack: Man kills teacher, two others injured in stabbing

France school attack At least one person was killed in a stabbing at a school in France. (Google Maps/Google)

ARRAS, France — A teacher at a school in Arras, France has been killed and at least two others were injured in an attack, The Associated Press reported.

The attacker, who has not been identified by name, is in police custody, but local reports say the man was a former student at the Gambetta high school. BBC News said the man, who is Chechen and on the national security register, is in his 20s and police told AFP news agency he shouted “Allahu Akbar.”

The man’s brother was also in police custody, BBC News reported.

The motive behind the alleged attack has not been announced, the AP reported.

The teacher who was killed was a French language teacher, Reuters reported. A sports teacher was also stabbed. Two other people were injured, according to France 24, France Info and BFM.

The AP reported that attacks at schools are rare in France. French President Emmanuel Macron will be at the school later today, BBC News reported.

