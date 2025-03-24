Former Yankees star Brett Gardner’s 14-year-old son Miller dies after falling ill on vacation

FILE PHOTO: Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees poses with his family prior to the preview of the CCandy line during the CCandy Fashion Show at the MLB Fan Cave Thursday, August 8, 2013, at Broadway and 4th Street in New York City. His 14-year-old son Miller died unexpectedly while on a family vacation. (Photo by Paige Calamari/MLB via Getty Images)

Former Yankees star outfielder Brett Gardner’s 14-year-old son has died unexpectedly while on a family vacation.

Gardner said his son Miller became ill along with several other relatives who were on the trip.

The MLB player said his son “passed away peacefully in his sleep” on March 21 in a statement posted to the New York Yankees X account.

With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many… pic.twitter.com/lBCBVmKGUe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 23, 2025

“We have so many questions and so few answers at this point,” they wrote.

The Gardner family did not say where they had been or what the illness was that affected their son and other members.

The Yankees said, “Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss,” the team said in its statement. “It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.”

Miller Gardner didn’t follow in his father’s sports footsteps. Instead of baseball, he played football but still wore No. 11, the same number his dad wore in the Yankees pinstripes.

Brett Gardner spent his 14-season career with the Yankees including when they won the World Series in 2009. He was selected as an All-Star in 2015 and was awarded a Gold Glove in 2016.

He retired after the 2021 season.

