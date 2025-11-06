Former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi will not seek re-election

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) smiles after receiving the gavel from Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following her election as the Speaker of the House during the first session of the 116th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, January 03, 2019, in Washington, DC. Pelosi announced on Thursday that she would not seek re-election. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Former House Speaker, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, has announced she will not seek re-election after serving nearly 40 years in Congress.

“I will not be seeking reelection to Congress,” she told her supporters in San Francisco in a video Thursday morning, The Associated Press reported.

She said she will finish out her term in office while at the same time challenging her constituents to further her legacy.

“My message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power,” she said. “We have made history. We have made progress. We have always led the way.”

“And now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear,” she continued.

The move came after the passage of the redistricting initiative in California that gave the state the approval to redraw its 52 House districts in Democrats’ favor, and in response to Republicans’ redistricting of Texas, The Washington Post reported. The plan was backed by Pelosi, and for which she helped raise “tens of millions of dollars.”

Pelosi’s history

She was the youngest of seven children, whose father was Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alessandro, the newspaper reported.

Pelosi won a special election to the House in 1987 and after raising five children. In 2002, she became the Democratic minority leader and became the first female Speaker of the House in 2006, spearheading the passage of the Affordable Care Act. She had a second stint as speaker in 2021, during which she cemented her position of power, despite not having a large majority in the House.

“You could argue she’s been the strongest speaker in history,” former Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) said in 2021, the Post reported.

She clashed frequently with President Donald Trump during his first term, and saw his impeachment not once, but twice. She created the investigative committee to look for a connection between Trump and the Jan. 6 insurrection, picking the bipartisan panel that oversaw the case, the Post said.

When Democrats lost the 2022 midterms, she stepped down from leadership, saying that the next generation should lead. But she did not resign from her seat. She remained in Washington, but as a member of the rank-and-file of the House and no committee assignments, and rather advising the current Democratic leadership as “speaker emeritus.”

Despite being a long supporter of former President Joe Biden, she spearheaded an effort behind the scenes to get him to withdraw from his reelection bid, the Post reported.

She has also had some personal challenges in recent years: falling while on a congressional visit to Europe that resulted in a fractured hip and surgery at a military hospital, as well as the attack on her husband in their home by a man with a hammer who asked, “Where is Nancy?”

Who could replace her?

Two people have already made the short list to run for Pelosi’s seat, according to the AP.

One of the powerhouses behind Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s political stardom, Saikat Chakrabarti, has started a campaign.

State Sen. Scott Wiener is considering running, the AP reported.

0 of 22 Through the years Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks to a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the U.S. Capitol on September 26, 2024 in Washington, DC. Take a look at images from her nearly 40 years in Congress. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images) (Tom Brenner/Getty Images) Through the years 1980: Nancy Patricia Pelosi (born 1940) American politician serving as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives since 2019, and previously from 2007 to 2011. She has served as a U.S. representative from California since 1987. A member of the Democratic Party, Pelosi is the only woman in U.S. history to serve as speaker of the House. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Universal History Archive/Universal History Archive/Univer) Through the years 1990: Representative Nancy Pelosi, D-California, speaks during a news conference after the House of Representatives voted to overrride the presidential veto legislation that guards against sending Chinese scholars home to face possible political persecution. Representative Pelosi chiefly sponsored the bill. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Through the years WASHINGTON, D.C. 1998 : US musician David Crosby (L) speaks with US Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during a rally of Tibet supporters 15 June at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Tibetan-Americans along with hundreds of supporters rallied to protest China's policy toward Tibet. AFP Photo Tim SLOAN (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images) (TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images) Through the years UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 10, 2001: Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds a symbol of her office as she stands with Minority Leader Dick Gephardt (D-Mo.) after she was elected House whip in Washington today. (Photo by Harry Hamburg/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) (New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News via Getty Images) Through the years Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks after being sworn in as the House Democratic Whip at the Statuary Hall of the Capitol February 06, 2002 in Washington, DC. Pelosi became the highest-ranking woman ever in the U.S. Congress. (Photo by Manny Ceneta/Getty Images) (Manny Ceneta/Getty Images) Through the years WASHINGTON - JANUARY 04: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds up the Speaker's gavel after being elected as the first woman Speaker during a swearing in ceremony for the 110th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol January 4, 2007 in Washington, DC. Pelosi will lead House Democrats as the Democratic Party takes control of both houses of Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Through the years WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) listens during a news conference April 21, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Congressional Democrats held a news conference to call for a raise in the federal minimum wage. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images) Through the years WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 5: Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence applaud U.S. President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump's second State of the Union address was postponed one week due to the partial government shutdown. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images) (Doug Mills/Getty Images) Through the years WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (L) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) lead fellow Congressional Democrats out of the White House following a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House April 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Democratic leaders met with Trump to discuss infrastructure. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Through the years WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 16: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) looks on during a news conference discussing H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, on Capitol Hill on October 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. The bill aims to end the ban on Medicare negotiating directly with drug companies, and reinvest in innovation medical treatment. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images) (Zach Gibson/Getty Images) Through the years WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 18: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over Resolution 755 as the House of Representatives votes on the second article of impeachment of US President Donald Trump at in the House Chamber at the US Capitol Building on December 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. The U.S. House of Representatives voted to successfully pass two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Through the years WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08, 2020: (L-R) Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) join fellow Democrats from the House and Senate kneel in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center June 08, 2020 in Washington, DC. Democrats are introducing new legislation to end excessive use of force by police across the country and make it easier to identify, track, and prosecute police misconduct following the recent deaths of unarmed African-Americans in police custody, including George Floyd, and the nationwide demonstrations demanding an overhaul of law enforcement. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Through the years WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 03: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) waves a gavel during the first session of the 117th Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol on January 03, 2021 in Washington, DC. Both chambers are holding rare Sunday sessions to open the new Congress on January 3, as the Constitution requires. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) Through the years KYIV, UKRAINE - APRIL 30: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presents the Order of Princess Olga, a Ukrainian civil decoration, to U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during a visit by a U.S. congressional delegation on April 30, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The US Speaker of the House led a congressional delegation, which on a secret meeting with the Ukrainian president that was announced the next day, as they left the country for nearby Poland. (Photo by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/Handout via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) Through the years WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reacts after signing the CHIPS For America Act during a bill enrollment ceremony outside the U.S. Capitol July 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bill, which has now passed in both houses of Congress, is aimed at boosting U.S semiconductor manufacturing and science research to better compete with China. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Through the years CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 21: Former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party's presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Through the years WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 03: U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) talks to Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the House votes for Speaker of the House on the first day of the 119th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) is working to retain the Speakership in the face of opposition within his own party as the 119th Congress holds its first session to vote for a new Speaker of the House. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Through the years WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 09: Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a prayer rally on the ninth day of a federal government shutdown in the courtyard of St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Capitol Hill on October 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. The federal government remains shut down for the ninth consecutive day after Congress and the White House failed to negotiate a deal on extending pandemic-era health care funding. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

©2025 Cox Media Group