Former Chargers LB Billy Ray Smith Jr. dies at 64

The linebacker (54), who played his entire 10-season career with the San Diego Chargers, died on July 29. He was 64.

Billy Ray Smith Jr., who played 10 seasons in the NFL as a linebacker for the San Diego Chargers and later became a sportscaster, died Wednesday, his family said. He was 64.

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Smith’s wife, Kimberly Hunt, is a news anchor at KGTV in San Diego. The television station was the first outlet to report Smith’s death.

Smith’s family released a statement on Wednesday, KFMB reported.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of our beloved Billy Ray Smith Jr., who passed away peacefully surrounded by family,” the statement read. “Billy Ray faced his long journey with dementia caused by CTE with unmatched bravery, dignity, and strength.”

Smith’s father also played in the NFL, appearing in a pair of Super Bowls with the Baltimore Colts during his 13-year career.

The younger Smith played for the Chargers from 1983 to 1992. He intercepted 15 passes, recovered 14 fumbles and forced 13 fumbles. He also had 26.5 sacks.

to know Billy Ray was to love Billy Ray 💙 pic.twitter.com/sFx8gM8eUX — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 30, 2026

He attended Plano High School in Texas and helped the squad win a Class 4A state title, KGTV reported. Smith then followed in his father’s footsteps, attending the University of Arkansas, where he was a two-time All-America selection.

Smith was the Chargers’ first-round pick (and fifth overall) in the 1983 NFL draft.

In 1989, Smith was a second-team All-Pro, KNSD reported. He was also named to the Chargers’ 50th anniversary team, according to the television station.

He married Hunt in 1990 and welcomed their daughter, Savannah, two years later, KGTV reported.

After his football career ended, Smith joined KGTV as sports director in 1993. He later became a San Diego radio staple on the “Scott and B.R.” show and worked network television broadcasts of college and professional football, according to KGTV.

The Chargers released a statement on social media, noting that “to know Billy Ray was to love Billy Ray.”

“Yes, he was a member of our 50th Anniversary team. Yes, he was a Charger for life, playing his entire 10-year career here. But he wasn’t merely a great football player. He was, truly, larger than life,” the team said. “Always smiling. Lighting up every room he walked into, infectious laughter. The kind of friend a friend should be. That was Billy Ray.”

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