Food fight: Woman accused of throwing cinnamon roll at man’s head

This alleged outburst takes the cake.

A New Jersey woman is accused of striking a man in the head with a cinnamon roll at a west-central Florida transitional center, authorities said.

According to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Anna Marie Luna, 37, was arrested on May 21 and charged with simple battery.

The alleged attack occurred at the St. Vincent de Paul housing center in St. Petersburg, WFLA-TV reported.

According to an arrest affidavit, Luna allegedly threw the pastry at the man at about 8:20 p.m. EDT on May 21.

The cinnamon roll struck the victim at the base of the neck, the affidavit stated.

After her arrest, Luna admitted to throwing the roll, according to the affidavit. Police said the alleged incident was also captured on security cameras at the facility.

While the man was not injured, police said he decided to press charges against Luna, WFLA reported.

It was unclear what led to the incident, police said.

According to online court and booking records, Luna posted $500 bail on May 22.

The investigation is ongoing, WFLA reported.

