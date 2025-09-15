Florida woman saves her 4-month-old puppy from gator

FILE PHOTO: A 4-month-old puppy was attacked by a gator in Florida. The dog's owner jumped in and saved the pup, who was not hurt.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A Florida woman is healing after she had to jump in and save her 4-month-old puppy from a gator.

WTSP said Danie Wright and her dog Dax were in the backyard of her home in Land O’ Lakes, Florida, when the gator came out of a stagnant creek near her home.

“I heard a squeal, and I got pulled,” she told WTSP. “The alligator had him by his [collar] and dragged him, and I wasn’t gonna let go.”

“I held onto the leash for dear life,” Wright told The New York Times.

She said that the gator bit Dax’s collar and pulled him into the water, so she started punching and kicking the gator. She still has the bite marks from the fight.

“I punched him in the eye enough that he kind of let go. He unclamped a little and I pulled off, but his teeth dragged down my arm,” she told the television station.

Dax was not hurt, the Times reported. As for Wright, she had to have some stitches, a tetanus shot and antibiotics.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers trapped the gator and took it from the property.

