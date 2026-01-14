Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Landslide’ finally hits Hot 100 chart thanks to ‘Stranger Things’

FILE PHOTO: Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac performs in Las Vegas, Nevada. The group's original recording of "Landslide" has finally hit the Hot 100 50 years after it was released.

“Stranger Things” is such a cultural phenomenon that it can make a hit out of a 50-year old song.

It didn’t hurt that the song in question was “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac.

The song, which was released in 1975, was featured in the final episode of the Netflix series, which premiered on Dec. 31, People magazine reported.

It was on the group’s self-titled 10th album. The album was the first with Stevie Nicks as vocalist and Lindsey Buckingham as guitarist. Nicks wrote the song and provided the lead vocals, Billboard said.

She told The New York Times in 2014, “I wrote ‘Landslide’ in 1973, when I was 27, and I did already feel old in a lot of ways. I’d been working as a waitress and a cleaning lady for years. I was tired.”

The reason it never hit the charts was that the original song was never a single, while a live version was released in 1997 and was No. 51 on the Hot 100 in 1998. Covers of “Landslide” also hit charts, but not the original one that was featured in “Stranger Things.”

Billboard reported that “Landslide” slid into the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 41 on the chart for Jan. 17.

It counted seven million official U.S. streams, 888,000 radio audience impressions and 1,000 downloads sold according to Luminate.

“Stranger Things” did something similar for Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” That song hit No. 3 on the Hot 100 after it was resurrected by the show in 2022, People magazine reported.

Fleetwood Mac also hit another milestone with “Landslide” being rediscovered by a new generation. Fleetwood Mac has now debuted a song on the Hot 100 in five different decades, from the 70s to the 2020s. They join The Beatles, The Isley Brothers, The Rolling Stones and Santana with songs debuting on charts over five or more decades.

