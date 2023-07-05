Family loses house after fireworks spark fire

Family loses house, dog after fireworks spark fire A family has lost their house and one of their dogs after a fire that officials believe was started by fireworks in Gilbert, Arizona late Tuesday night. (howtogoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GILBERT, Ariz. — A family has lost their house and one of their dogs after a fire that officials believe was started by fireworks in Gilbert late Tuesday night.

>> Read more trending news

Around midnight, fire crews were called to a house near Williams Field Road and Val Vista Drive after a family woke up to the smell of smoke and their smoke detectors going off, KNXV reported.

The parents, two children and two dogs made it out of the house safely, according to KTVK. A third dog was unaccounted for but was found deceased later Wednesday morning.

“They were trying to be as safe as possible, this is just heartbreaking for them because they thought they were doing everything they could,” said a fire official at the scene, according to KSAZ. “Those fireworks being cool to the touch, they thought they were out. It could be the products in the garbage can, it could be they reignited later on.”

Gilbert fire officials say the house is a total loss, according to the news station.

Fire crews said the fire appeared to have been started with fireworks. According to KNXV, crews said that the family disposed of their fireworks in a trash can by their house which reignited and caused the flames.

The family had soaked their used fireworks in a bucket for about an hour before putting them in the trash can, officials said. According to KNXV, fire officials recommend soaking used fireworks in a bucket for at least 24 hours before discarding them.