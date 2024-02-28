Families left upset after Willy Wonka event in Glasgow Many children and their parents were left disappointed after they paid about $44 a ticket for a Willy Wonka-themed event in Glasgow, Scotland last weekend. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/Spencer Platt)

GLASGOW — Many children and their parents were left disappointed after they paid about $44 a ticket for a Willy Wonka-themed event in Glasgow, Scotland last weekend.

The Willy’s Chocolate Experience event was scheduled for Feb. 24 and 25, according to The New York Times.

“The worst part is there was no chocolate,” visitor Stuart Sinclair told The Washington Post.

“The children got two jelly beans each,” Sinclair said, according to the Times. “And then they got a half a cup of lemonade.

“As soon as they walked in the door, they were like, ‘wow,’ just shaking their heads and totally in disbelief of how bad it was.”

The event was billed as a “journey filled with wondrous creations and enchanting surprises at every turn,” according to BBC News.

A visitor told the news outlet that it took place in an almost empty warehouse. On the events website, organizers had promised guests chocolate fountains, interactive experiences and even Oompa Loompa performances, the Times reported.

House of Illuminati, the organizers of the event, canceled it halfway through Saturday after parents complained, BBC News reported.

“Today has been a stressful and frustrating day for many and for that we are truly sorry,” the House of Illuminati said on Facebook, according to CNN.

“This was an event gone wrong,” another post said, according to the news network. “The House of Illuminati will NOT be holding any other event in the foreseeable future.”

Many people were so upset about the event that they called the police, Police Scotland confirmed to CNN.

The event was not affiliated with the Warner Bros. movie or its franchise, the event’s website said, according to the Post.

© 2024 Cox Media Group