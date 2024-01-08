Falcons fire Arthur Smith as head coach

Arthur Smith: The third-year coach was fired after the Falcons' season-ending loss on Sunday. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Black Monday got started in a hurry.

The Atlanta Falcons fired Arthur Smith as head coach after the team finished 7-10 for the third consecutive season. His dismissal came hours after the Falcons dropped a 48-17 decision to NFC South rival New Orleans on Sunday. Smith met with Blank and CEO Rich McKay after Sunday’s game.

“Decisions like this are never easy and they never feel good,” team owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. “We have profound respect for Coach Smith and appreciate all the hard work and dedication he has put into the Falcons over the last three years. He has been part of building a good culture in our football team, but the results on the field have not met our expectations. After significant thought and reflection, we have determined the best way forward for our team is new leadership in the head coaching position.”

Smith, 41, had an outside shot of making the playoffs heading into the week’s final season, but the Saints scored 31 points in the second half after the teams were tied 17-17 at the half.

The team said a search for a new coach will begin immediately.

Smith and Saints coach Dennis Allen had a heated exchange after the game, according to The Athletic. Smith was incensed that the Saints scored a touchdown with a minute to play and New Orleans leading by 24 points.

Allen began his postgame news conference by apologizing to Smith for the late score, noting that his players wanted to give Jamaal Williams a touchdown.

“That’s unacceptable,” Allen said.

Smith said during his postgame news conference that the game “got out of hand.”

“You can do whatever you want,” Smith told reporters. “I just gave them my opinion about it.”

Blank and McKay will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. EST on Monday, the team said in its release.

