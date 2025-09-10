Facebook privacy settlement payments to be issued soon; how much of the $725M will you get?

Millions of Facebook users will soon be getting their share of the $725 million settlement over privacy issues.

Several lawsuits were filed on behalf of users who said that the company allowed third parties to access data without permission, USA Today reported.

The lawsuits came after the Cambridge Analytica scandal that gave the marketing firm access to Facebook users, targeting them for the 2016 presidential election.

If anyone used Facebook during a 15-year period, they could qualify for a portion of the settlement as long as they made a claim in 2023.

There was a delay in payments starting due to objectors and appeals, The Hill reported.

You must have used Facebook from May 24, 2007, to Dec. 22, 2022, to be eligible.

As USA Today explained, after the eight main claimants get their $120,000 total cut, and the attorneys’ fees and other costs are paid out, the remaining amount of the settlement will be divvied out, with users receiving an amount based on a points system.

"Each Authorized Claimant will receive One Point for each month in which they had an active Facebook account during the class period. Your payment will be decided by the value of points you received divided by the net settlement amount in accordance with the terms of the Plan of Allocation," the settlement website explained.

The median payment is expected to be $30, The Hill reported.

About 28 million people filed claims, with 17 million being validated so far, according to the publication.

Payments were starting to be distributed earlier this month, with those receiving payments getting an email about four days before it is issued, according to the website. They will be sent over the next 10 weeks.

If you are not sure of the status of your claim, you can email the Settlement Administrator. You will have to provide your Claim ID.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, denies wrongdoing but agreed to settle to avoid going on trial, USA Today reported.

