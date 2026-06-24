ESPN analyst Matt Miller’s left arm amputated after auto accident

The NFL analyst for ESPN is recovering after suffering multiple injuries in an auto accident last week in Missouri.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Matt Miller, an NFL analyst for ESPN, said he was involved in a serious automobile accident last week in Missouri that required the amputation of his left arm.

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On June 17, Miller, 42, was driving a 2023 Ford Bronco in Jasper County when he crossed the center line and collided with a semitruck, KOAM reported.

He was taken to a hospital in Joplin, according to the television station.

Miller wrote about the incident in a social media post on Tuesday.

“As a result of the accident, I sustained significant injuries, including multiple fractures and broken ribs,” he wrote. “I also underwent a life-saving amputation of my left arm.

“While I have a long road ahead, I’m focused on my recovery and taking things one day at a time.”

Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this.… — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) June 23, 2026

The driver of the semitruck, a 28-year-old man from Springfield, Missouri, was not injured, KOAM reported.

It was unclear whether any charges will be filed as a result of the accident.

Miller has worked at ESPN since 2021, contributing to the sports network’s NFL draft coverage, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He became a full-time analyst in 2022.

He regularly appears on “NFL Live,” “SportsCenter” and the morning show “Get Up!”

Before joining ESPN, Miller worked at Bleacher Report and also was a scout, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Miller is a father of two and a graduate of Missouri Southern State University, NBC News reported.

In a statement, ESPN said its thoughts are with Miller and his loved ones.

“We wish him strength in his recovery and look forward to seeing him back at ESPN when he’s ready,” the sports news website said.

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