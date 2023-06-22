Dozens injured by hail ahead of Louis Tomlinson concert; forces cancellation Former One Direction member, Louis Tomlinson, was forced to cancel his concert Wednesday evening at Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver, Colorado after a hail storm injured nearly 100 people ahead of the show. (Getty Images/Kate Green, West Metro Fire Department/Getty Images/Kate Green, West Metro Fire Department)

DENVER — Former One Direction member, Louis Tomlinson, was forced to cancel his concert Wednesday evening at Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver, Colorado after a hail storm injured nearly 100 people ahead of the show.

The National Weather Service in Boulder, Colorado issued a severe thunderstorm warning just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to CNN. They also warned of winds up to 50 mph and hail the size of golf.

Tomlinson’s show was at first delayed due to the weather and fans were encouraged to stay in their cars, the venue tweeted, according to The Associated Press. Hours later, the venue announced that Tomlinson’s show was officially postponed.

“The Red Rocks crew would like to thank the teams at West Metro Fire, Stadium Medical, Argus, Aramark, Denver Fire, Denver Police, the Mountain Parks Rangers, our own staff and fans for their work and cooperation in a fast-developing situation,” said Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Twitter. “And, we’re having a little talk with Mother Nature about this weather business at Red Rocks.”

The venue continued to say that ticket holders will receive information about refunds directly from Live Nation and that “we hope to see Louis Tomlinson and his band back at Red Rocks soon.”

UPDATE: Red Rocks hail storm- 7 people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 80 to 90 people treated on scene. Injuries include cuts and broken bones. Sporadic hail still coming down in Morrison area. @StadiumMedical pic.twitter.com/gM7KKNqocW — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 22, 2023

Tomlinson took to Twitter following the cancellation of his show.

“Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love,” said Tomlinson.

On Twitter, West Metro Fire Department said that seven people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 80 to 90 people were treated at the scene some with cuts and broken bones, the fire department said.

West Metro Fire Department spokesperson Ronda Scholting told the AP that some of those injured were hurt by the hail. Some were injured by trying to get out of the storm.



