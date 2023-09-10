Dog that vanished at Atlanta airport last month found safe

ATLANTA — A dog named Maia was found safe Saturday after she went missing last month at an airport in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that the dog was found on Saturday by the operation’s team by the North Cargo facilities.

“Tired but in apparent good health, she was transported to a vet and is expected to return home soon,” the airport said.

Maia, the dog who escaped onto the airfield at the world’s busiest airport, was recovered on September 9. ATL’s Operations team found her hiding near the North Cargo facilities. Tired but in apparent good health, she was transported to a vet and is expected to return home soon. pic.twitter.com/eNbM6us1BW — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) September 10, 2023

Delta Airlines and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals worked together to help reunite Maia with her owner, according to WSB-TV. PETA also offered a $5,000 reward for anyone who found the dog. It is not clear if the reward will be paid out.

The dog was reportedly flying into the United States with her down, Delta said, according to the news outlet.

Delta said that the passenger was possibly facing denial of getting into the country on Aug. 18 due to an “undisclosed situation” with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, WSB-TV reported. The passenger’s dog was in a pet carrier in the seat in front of them but customs reportedly has some kind of policy in place where they turn people away flying into the U.S. who have a cabin pet.

The dog was placed with a team from Delta, the company said, according to the news outlet. However, the dog had escaped her carrier while she was being transported aby the terminal buildings at the airport in Atlanta.