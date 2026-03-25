Delta, United, Allegiant allow passengers to change some flights due to TSA wait times

FILE PHOTO: Travelers stand in long lines at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on March 23, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. Several airlines offered some passengers to change flights without extra fees. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Several airlines are allowing some customers to make changes to their travel plans without fees due to long TSA lines caused by the partial government shutdown.

Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Allegiant are offering their passengers flexibility with flight changes, Business Insider reported.

The move comes after security lines can become hours long due to a lack of staff, as TSA agents continue to work without pay after funding for the Department of Homeland Security ran out more than a month ago.

CBS News also explained that TSA workers are quitting, leaving airports short-staffed.

Delta Air Lines

Passengers at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, which is the main hub for Delta, are advised to be at the airport four hours before their flights.

Delta offered those flying from Atlanta the ability to change their flights on Monday or Tuesday, with their tickets reissued on or before March 30 for travel starting no later than that same date, without paying the difference, as long as the tickets remain in the same cabin of service. If travel occurs after March 30, the cost may differ, but the change fee will be waived.

Flights can also be canceled, and the unused ticket value can be applied to a new ticket within a year.

The adjustments apply only to people initially flying out of Atlanta, not to layovers, Business Insider reported.

For more information, click here.

United Airlines

United Airlines has a similar policy that affects flights departing from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to the airline’s website.

Flights on Monday and Tuesday could have been rescheduled for a different United flight. Again, the ticket needs to be in the same cabin of service.

The change fee and fare differences will be waived, but the new flight must be rebooked and depart by March 27 and be between the same cities as originally booked or Austin, Dallas or San Antonio, the United website said.

Allegiant Air

Allegiant Air’s flexibility is a bit different.

The company’s “travel with confidence” policy allows customers to change or cancel flights through the end of the partial government shutdown with no charge, Business Insider reported.

The policy applies to both new and previous bookings, the travel blog website The Points Guy reported.

To change or cancel flights, passengers have to call, chat, text or email the airline, according to Allegiant’s website. The changes must go through the Customer Care team, the company said.

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