Deer ‘ding dong ditches’ deputy’s dwelling

Deer at the door: File photo. A curious buck was captured on doorbell camera on a deputy's porch. (James Wendlinger/Getty Images)

CANTON, Ga. — Ding dong ditches are not restricted to mischievous teenagers.

That was the case in Canton, Georgia, as a deer was caught walking up to the front door of a residence, WSB-TV reported.

Not just any residence. This buck stopped at the home of a Cherokee County deputy.

In a video provided by the sheriff’s office, the deputy’s doorbell camera captured the animal moseying up to the front door and sniffing around the doorbell area.

The noise alert from the doorbell camera startled the buck, who beat a hasty retreat from the porch and back onto the street.

“Be on the lookout for this 4-legged “ding dong ditch” suspect captured on video at one of our deputy’s homes in Canton the other day,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.