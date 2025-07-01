Deadline looms for Apple’s $95M Siri settlement

iPhone showing a Siri screen.
Siri settlement FILE PHOTO: The deadline to submit a claim in an Apple Siri settlement is July 2. (bloomicon - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

You have only hours until the deadline passes to apply for a portion of the $95 million Apple settlement involving Siri.

July 2 is the deadline to submit a claim, to contest the agreement, or to exclude yourself.

You may qualify for a portion of the class action lawsuit Lopez v. Apple if you have owned an Apple device since 2014.

The lawsuit claimed that Apple’s assistant Siri would unintentionally activate and record private conversations and send information gleaned from the conversation to advertisers who then used it for ad targeting.

Apple denies the allegations but still agreed to the settlement.

The legal notice of the settlement states, “If you owned or purchased a Siri-enabled device and experienced an unintended Siri activation during a confidential or private communication between Sept. 17, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2024, you should read this Notice as it may impact your legal rights.”

Devices include not only iPhone, but also iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, iMac, HomePod, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

A hearing to approve the settlement is scheduled for Aug. 1.

To stake your claim, you will need to fill out a form found online. If you received an email or postcard alerting you to the settlement, you can provide the identification and confirmation codes sent. If you don’t have the codes, you can still make a claim by clicking here.

You will have to swear under oath that you had an unintended Siri activation while having a private conversation.

If you are found to qualify, you will get up to $20 for each device up to five, for a total of $100. The payout may be less depending on how many claims are submitted.

