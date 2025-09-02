‘Dances With Wolves,’ ‘Twilight’ actor Graham Greene dies

FILE PHOTO: Graham Greene attends the "Boil Alert" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Scotiabank Theatre on September 15, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario. He died on Sept. 1 at the age of 73. (Photo by Darren Eagles/Getty Images)

Actor Graham Greene, known for roles in “Dances With Wolves,” “Twilight” films and “Maverick,” has died.

He was 73 years old.

Greene’s death on Sept. 1 was confirmed by his agent, The New York Times reported.

He died in Toronto hospital after a long illness, Deadline reported.

The actor was born in 1952 on the Oneida Reserve in Ontario. He graduated from the Center for Indigenous Theater in Toronto in 1974, according to the newspaper.

Before his big break, he was a welder, carpenter and audio engineer. Finally, five years after graduating, he got his first television role in “The Great Detective.” His first film role was in 1983’s “Running Brave.”

His big break was when Kevin Costner cast him in “Dances With Wolves” as Kicking Bird or Ziŋtká Nagwáka, according to Deadline. It was a role for which Greene was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

He also appeared in 1994’s “Maverick” with Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster, “Die Hard with a Vengeance” opposite Bruce Willis, “The Green Mile” with Tom Hanks and “The Twilight Saga: New Moon.”

He recently appeared in episodes of “The Last of Us,” “Echo,” “1883″ and “Tulsa King,” according to IMDB.

Greene also appeared on stage in Canada and in the Indigenous theater company Native Earth Performing Arts, the Times reported.

“At first there was nothing, no real outlet for our acting, our storytelling, our careers, our talent,” Greene said, according to the Governor General’s Awards. “But today, there are a lot more Indigenous writers and actors, a lot of young kids coming up who are breaking into the industry. It’s great to see that.”

He was given the Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award by the group in 2025.

Greene leaves behind his wife, daughter and grandson, the Times reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group