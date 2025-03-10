DA to withdraw Menendez brothers' resentencing request

The Menendez brothers will continue serving the sentence handed down to them after the Los Angeles County District Attorney withdraws the previous district attorney’s resentencing request.

Current DA Nathan Hochman announced his decision on Monday with a hearing scheduled for March 20, CNN reported.

Lyle and Erik Menendez are serving a life sentence for killing their parents in 1989, The Associated Press reported.

Hochman said the reason he made the decision was that they exhibited “insight and complete responsibility” into lies during their trial. One of the lies was that they did not kill their parents, the AP said.

