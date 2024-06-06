D-Day Anniversary: World War II veteran dies on way to D-Day commemoration in France

D-Day 80th Anniversary COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, FRANCE - JUNE 06: Headstones of U.S. military personnel who died during the invasion of Normandy are shown in the early morning light at the Normandy American Cemetery above Omaha Beach on the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 06, 2024 in Colleville-sur-Mer, France. U.S. President Joe Biden will join veterans, families, political leaders and military personnel in gathering in Normandy to commemorate D-Day, which paved the way for the Allied victory over Germany in World War II. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A 102-year-old Navy veteran on his way to take part in the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of D-Day died en route to the ceremony.

WHEC reported Robert Persichitti was sailing to France as part of a group sponsored by the National World War II Museum. He had flown to Germany from New York before boarding a ship sailing in the North Sea to Normandy where suffered a medical emergency. He had to be airlifted from the ship to a hospital in Germany.

Persichitti had heart issues, but his cardiologist told him to go to the ceremony, WROC reported.

Traveling companion, Al DeCarlo said Persichitti did not die alone and that he passed peacefully, according to WHAM.

Persichitti didn’t participate in the D-Day invasion. Instead, he was on board the USS Eldorado as a radioman second class in the Pacific near Iwo Jima. Still, he got to witness history.

“I was the radio operator aboard the ship, and we were offshore a little ways and when they raised that flag, I was on deck that day, and watched them raise that flag twice,” he told WXXI last month.

The flag was raised on Mount Suribachi on the Japanese Island on Feb. 23, 1945.

DeCarlo said his friend reminisced about his time in the military with another veteran who held the same job during the war before having the medical emergency.

“He met another radio man, I think he was from the Army, and they were chatting about things from 80 years ago. It was amazing to watch,” DeCarlo told WHAM.

Honor Flight Rochester called Persichitti “a great friend to many.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 56 D-Day 80th Anniversary COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, FRANCE - JUNE 06: Headstones of U.S. military personnel who died during the invasion of Normandy are shown in the early morning light at the Normandy American Cemetery above Omaha Beach on the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 06, 2024 in Colleville-sur-Mer, France. U.S. President Joe Biden will join veterans, families, political leaders and military personnel in gathering in Normandy to commemorate D-Day, which paved the way for the Allied victory over Germany in World War II. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

© 2024 Cox Media Group