Czech police: Shooting at Prague university leaves several dead, injured

Czech shooting A police officer cordon off an area near a university in central Prague on Dec. 21, 2023. Czech police said a shooting in a university building in central Prague has left "dead and wounded people," without providing further details. (Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A shooting reported Thursday at a university in downtown Prague has left several people dead or injured, according to Czech police.

>> Read more trending news

The national Police of the Czech Republic did not immediately share more details on the number of victims or the extent of their injuries. Bloomberg News reported that there were “several people dead and dozens wounded.”

In a series of social media posts, police said they were responding around 3:15 p.m. local time (9:15 a.m. EST) to a shooting at a school in Prague’s Old Town. About 45 minutes later, police said the shooter “has been eliminated.”

Reports indicated shots were fired at Charles University Faculty of Arts in Jan Palach Square, according to BBC News. Authorities closed the area as part of their investigation and urged people to stay away.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Latest trending news:
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!