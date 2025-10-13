Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day: What’s open, closed

Monday marks Columbus Day, as well as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and like most holidays, some businesses are closed to mark the day.
Columbus Day has been a federal holiday since 1937 and is marked on the second Monday of October, while Indigenous Peoples’ Day is much newer, starting in 2021.
Here is a rundown of what is open and what is closed to mark the holidays.
Closed:
- USPS (no regular deliveries, but Priority Mail Express is available)
- Many banks
- Bond market
- Federal government offices
- State government offices
Open:
Information gathered from USA Today, Fast Company, History.com and individual companies.
