Christmas gift for Swifties? Travel agent announces Taylor Swift-centric cruise

Forget the cardigan this year. If you have a Taylor Swift fan on your holiday shopping list, a travel agent has come up with a gift that will give you some good karma this year.

Marvelous Mouse Travels is offering a Taylor Swift-themed cruise that is scheduled to embark next October.

The trip, billed as the “In My Cruise Era” will sail on the Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas starting on Oct. 21. It will leave from Miami one day after Swift wraps up a three-show event in The Magic City, USA Today reported.

The trip is not endorsed by Swift and the “Anti-Hero” singer will not be on the cruise.

While all of the approximately 5,500 people on board the ship aren’t Swifties, those who are and who book the special group of cabins will have a cocktail party, complete with shipboard-friendship bracelet trading, karaoke, trivia and a dance party. There will also be themed nights based on her eras, so you can start getting the outfits ready.

Staterooms start at $1,573 based on double occupancy, with the fare including food and some drinks, such as coffee and tea, along with the Swift-themed activities, USA Today reported.

The listing said there are other options that will cost more, such as specialty dining, beverage packages, excursions and gratuities that are not part of the fare.

The itinerary includes a stop at Royal Caribbean’s private island Coco Cay and a day in Nassau before a day at sea and the return to Miami.

This isn’t the only Swift-specific event “taylored” to the singer/songwriter’s fans. Colleges have been offering Swift-centric classes, looking at her influence across all of pop culture, WTVT reported, while USA Today’s parent company Gannett hired a reporter whose only job is to cover all things Swift.

The Allure of the Seas has a connection with Swift. Digging into the archives, Cox Media Group’s National Content Desk discovered that she dropped everything and performed on the ship back in 2011.

You can see clips from her appearance if you start at 1:29 in the video below:

Taste of Country reported at the time that 250 winners had a chance to see her while the ship was docked in Cozumel, but the entire week was “Taylormania with lookalike contests, limbo competitions and plenty of Swift karaoke.”

In addition to singing “Fearless” and “Sparks Fly,” she also performed “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz and “Hey, Soul Sister” from Train.

