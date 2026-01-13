Chris Stapleton’s ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ first country song to earn double diamond status

Singer Chris Stapleton’s rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey” has become the first country music song to earn a double diamond certification from the RIAA, the organization announced on Monday.

The bluesy song by Stapleton, originally released in 2015, has sold 20 million units, tops among country songs. That makes “Tennessee Whiskey” only the third song ever to reach that plateau.

The others were Bruno Mars’ 2010 hit “Just The Way You Are” and Swae Lee and Post Malone’s 2018 song, Sunflower.”

The song, written by Dean Dillon and Linda Hargrove, was originally sung by David Allan Coe in 1981. A more popular version was released by country music legend George Jones in 1983 before Stapleton made it his signature song in 2015.

“Chris Stapleton’s undeniable vocal grit and storytelling have connected deeply — driving chart successes, earning major awards and most importantly, resonating with fans,“ RIAA CEO Mitch Glazier said in a statement. ”RIAA is proud to celebrate him alongside MCA as ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ today makes history, becoming the first country single ever to earn a double diamond certification with 20 million units in the U.S. alone.

“It’s a remarkable achievement and another defining moment in Stapleton’s career.”

The song debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 in November 2015, peaking at No. 20. It followed Stapleton’s breakout performance earlier that month at the 49th CMA Awards ceremony, when he and Justin Timberlake performed a medley of “Tennessee Whiskey” and the pop star’s “Drink You Away.”

The news comes shortly after Stapleton announced the 2026 dates for his All American Road Show Tour, which began Jan. 10 in South Florida and will continue on Feb. 4 in Las Vegas.

He will also appear in Jacksonville (June 11), Charlotte (June 20), Cincinnati (Aug. 1) and Atlanta (Aug. 21).

