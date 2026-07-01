Chris Brown ordered to pay housekeeper $13 million after dog attack

File photo. A jury decided that the singer must pay his housekeeper nearly $13 million after she was mauled by his dog in December 2020.

LOS ANGELES — A California jury on Tuesday decided that singer Chris Brown must pay nearly $13 million in damages to the housekeeper who was mauled by a large security dog on his property nearly six years ago.

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The jury in a Los Angeles County court ruled in favor of Maria Avila, who was attacked by Brown’s dog -- a 200-pound Caucasian shepherd owned by the entertainer, Variety reported. The woman was emptying trash outside Brown’s home in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to the entertainment news outlet.

Brown, 37, and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, must pay $12.9 million in damages to Avila for negligence, Rolling Stone reported.

Avila’s sister, Patricia Avila, who was also on the job when the attack occurred, was awarded $885,000 for emotional distress, Variety reported. Maria Avila’s husband, Oscar Olivo, was separately awarded $50,000.

Jury Says Chris Brown Owes Housekeeper $13 Million for Disfigurement in Dog Mauling Attack https://t.co/PZ9tVk0OYO — Variety (@Variety) July 1, 2026

Billboard was first outlet to report the news.

Avila gave emotional testimony during the trial as she recounted the Dec. 12, 2020, mauling at Brown’s home, Rolling Stone reported. She said the attack resulted in severe injuries to her arm and face, along with extensive scarring.

She added that the attack was also emotionally traumatic.

“I will never be the same again,” she told jurors in the courtroom on June 24.

Brown had claimed that the dog was kept for security purposes and was not his personal pet, Variety reported.

Brown was the first witness at the trial, Rolling Stone reported. He told jurors he heard the dog growling outside and rushed downstairs to find Maria Avila face down and motionless on the ground. He told jurors he locked up the dog, called out to his security guard to summon help, and bent down to make sure Avila was breathing.

He conceded that he did not personally call 911 because he feared the recording would be leaked to the media, the magazine reported.

Brown said he left his property before paramedics arrived because he is a celebrity, Rolling Stone reported. He added that he left on the advice of his manager.

Representatives for Brown have not responded to requests for comment.

0 of 23 Chris Brown Singer Chris Brown poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Friday, Oct. 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles) (Matt Sayles/ASSOCIATED PRESS) Chris Brown Singer Chris Brown arrives at the D.C. Superior Court, in Washington,Wednesday, June 25, 2014. Brown arrived for a hearing on the assault charge he faces. Brown was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault in October, accused of hitting a man outside the W hotel. That man says Brown hit him after he tried to get in a photograph that the singer was taking with two women. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP) Chris Brown Chris Brown performs at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday Aug. 28, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles) (Matt Sayles/ASSOCIATED PRESS) Chris Brown In this July 25, 2015 file photo, Grammy award-winning singer Chris Brown performs at a club in Macau. Brown left the Philippines and arrived in Macau after a three-day delay due to a fraud complaint against him for a canceled concert last New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) (Kin Cheung/AP) Chris Brown Chris Brown performs on NBC's "Today" show on Friday, Aug. 30, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Chris Brown Singer Chris Brown appears in court for a probation revocation hearing at the Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2013. Prosecutors are seeking probation revocation because they say they could not find credible evidence that Brown completed his community labor sentence stemming from the 2009 beating of his girlfriend Rihanna. (AP Photo/David McNew, Pool) (David McNew/AP) Chris Brown Grammy award-winning singer Chris Brown performs at a club in Macau, early Saturday, July 25, 2015. Brown left the Philippines and arrived in Macau after a three-day delay due to a fraud complaint against him for a canceled concert last New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung/AP) Chris Brown FILE - In this Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo, Chris Brown performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Brown released a 45-song album "Heartbreak on a Full Moon" on Tuesday, Oct. 31. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File) (Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Chris Brown Grammy award-winning singer Chris Brown, center, looks at a mobile phone after arriving a hotel in Macau, Friday, July 24, 2015. Chris Brown left the Philippines after a three-day delay due to a fraud complaint against him for a canceled concert last New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung/AP) Chris Brown Chris Brown arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 28, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Chris Brown Chris Brown performs at the Hollywood Palladium on Friday, Dec. 18, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP) (Rich Fury/Rich Fury/Invision/AP) Chris Brown R&B singer Chris Brown appears for a progress report hearing in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 28, 2011. Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his pop star girlfriend Rihanna in Hancock Park after a pre-Grammy Awards party in 2009. He was sentenced to five years probation, ordered to complete 180 days of community labor and a year of domestic violence counseling. (AP Photo/David McNew, Pool) (David McNew/ASSOCIATED PRESS) Chris Brown Chris Brown performs on NBC's "Today" show on Friday, Aug. 30, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Chris Brown Chris Brown performs at the Hot 97 Summer Jam XX on Sunday, June 2, 2013 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Chris Brown Chris Brown performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) (Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Chris Brown R&B singer Chris Brown appears in court on Thursday, May 1, 2014 in Los Angeles. A judge has set another hearing for Brown so that his attorney and prosecutors can try to work out a deal on the R&B singer's probation issues. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James R. Brandlin ordered Brown to return to court on May 9 to set a probation-violation hearing if a deal cannot be reached. Brown remains in custody and faces additional punishment over an assault charge filed in Washington, D.C., after a fight outside a hotel last year. U.S. marshals on Thursday returned the singer to Los Angeles from Washington, where the Brown's trial on a misdemeanor assault charge has been delayed. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, Pool) (Kevork Djansezian/AP) Chris Brown Chris Brown performs at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, June 29, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Chris Brown Chris Brown performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 28, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Chris Brown Grammy award-winning singer Chris Brown performs at a club in Macau, early Saturday, July 25, 2015. Brown left the Philippines and arrived in Macau after a three-day delay due to a fraud complaint against him for a canceled concert last New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung/AP) Chris Brown R&B singer Chris Brown leaves Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2010. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) (Reed Saxon/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

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