Chicago man attacked with golf club in attempted robbery

Golf club attack: A Chicago man and his dog were attacked by two teens, with one wielding a golf club. (Woraput/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHICAGO — A Chicago man is recovering after he was attacked with a golf club during an attempted robbery on Friday.

Nick Christen, 42, was walking his dog in the River West neighborhood of the city when he was injured by two teens, WLS-TV reported. He told the television station that he suffered a fractured skull and bruises on his torso and legs.

“It’s the one injury that’s severe,” Christen told WLS about his head injury. “And it could have very easily killed me.”

The attack was captured on a video surveillance camera, WMAQ-TV reported.

Christen told the television station that a vehicle pulled past him and into a dead end.

“I knew something was up,” Christen told WMAQ. “Before they jumped out, I started running. Before you know it, I feel a golf club hitting me from behind. There’s two guys running after me, cackling, laughing, saying how it’s so fun to beat down a random stranger.”

The teens left the scene in a black sedan, according to the television station.

Christen spent the night in the hospital, but his French bulldog, Draco, was not seriously injured, according to the television station.

“He’s definitely scared of the world now. He’s been crying a lot now,” Christen told WLS. “It was all a blur. It went so fast from I’m just huddled with my dog being beaten to all of a sudden, seconds later, I have dozens of neighbors around me, putting ice, collecting blood that’s flowing down my head.”

There have been no arrests, and no suspects are in custody, according to WFLD-TV.

