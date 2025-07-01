Cedar Point’s Siren’s Curse leaves riders tilted

Siren's Curse
Siren's Curse Artist's rendering of Siren's Curse is Cedar Point's newest coaster and is North America's tallest, fastest and longest "tilt" coaster. (Cedar Point Blog, Media Center)
Shortly after Cedar Point’s newest coaster debuted, riders were left tilted longer than planned.

The Siren’s Curse left riders in a vertical position for about 10 minutes on June 28, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Riders said it was closer to 20 minutes, WOIO reported.

Riders did not have to be evacuated.

“The coaster’s safety system performed as designed, the ride was restarted, and guests continued their ride,” spokesperson Tony Clark said, according to the newspaper. “Siren’s Curse reopened shortly after and all guests exited the ride safely.”

In all, the ride was closed for about 25 minutes.

Cedar Point called Siren’s Curse the fastest, longest and tallest tilt coaster in North America, WHIO reported. It is 160 feet tall and hits 58 miles per hour.

At one point, the train comes to a complete stop on a “broken off” piece of track, allowing the car to tilt to a 90-degree vertical position before continuing the ride.

