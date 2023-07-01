Carowinds’ roller coaster ride closed after crack discovered in support pillar

Ride closed: File photo. The Fury 325 ride at Carowinds in Charlotte was closed down after a crack was discovered at the top of steel support pillar. (Corey Wooten/iStock)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials at the Carowinds amusement park in North Carolina closed a roller coaster on Friday after discovering a crack at the top of a steel support pillar.

The Charlotte-based park, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in March, closed the Fury 325 ride, WSOC-TV reported. The attraction is billed as “the tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America, according to the park’s website.

“The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed,” Carowinds said in a statement. “As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity.”

A giga coaster is a ride that has drops between 300 and 399 feet.

Carowinds says the Fury 325 takes riders to a maximum height of 325 feet and reaches speeds of up to 95 mph. The ride drops at an 81-degree angle.

CNN reported that the rest of Carowinds’ attractions and water park remained open on Saturday.

The crack was discovered on Friday by a visitor to the park, Fox News reported.

Jeremy Wagner posted on Facebook that he discovered the crack and notified officials at the park, according to the news organization.