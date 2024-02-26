Call it: Coin flipped for overtime in Super Bowl LVIII on auction block

Super coin: The coin flipped to start overtime in Super Bowl LVIII is being sold at an auction. (NFL Auction)

The coin flipped in overtime that helped determine the outcome of Super Bowl LVIII is up for sale.

NFL Auction has put the used game coin on its website and bids already have exceeded $20,000.

The coin was flipped before overtime in Super Bowl LVIII -- only the second overtime in series history -- on Feb. 11. San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes met at midfield, and the 49ers won the toss after calling tails, NJ.com reported.

Bid now on the Super Bowl 58 Game Used OVERTIME Flip Coin at https://t.co/MgxYSeVxKL ! This Auction Is Supporting Luna Strong's Maui Relief Efforts❤️ #SuperBowlLVIII #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/uib2ysbaCs — NFL Auction (@nflauction) February 15, 2024

San Francisco decided to take the ball and kicked a field goal, but the Chiefs responded with a touchdown on their possession to win their third Super Bowl title in five seasons, prevailing 25-22.

According to the NFL Auction website, 34 bids have been placed in the auction, which ends on Wednesday. The current high bid is $20,100.

The 49ers’ decision to take the ball first was controversial, as it allowed the Chiefs to know what it would take to tie -- or win -- the game when they got the ball, according to Bleacher Report.

San Francisco’s reasoning was that if the game remained tied after the first two possessions, the 49ers would have the first chance to win, since the rules shifted to the sudden death format beginning with the third possession of overtime. That ultimately backfired as the Chiefs pieced together a game-winning touchdown drive.

According to the NFL Auction website, profits from the coin’s sale will go toward Luna Strong’s Maui Relief Efforts, a campaign to help victims foflast year’s wildfires in Hawaii.

