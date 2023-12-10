Bronny James makes college basketball debut, comes off bench for USC

Bronny James: The son of NBA superstar LeBron James made his college basketball debut on Sunday. ( Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — University of Southern California freshman Bronny James made his college basketball debut on Sunday, coming off the bench less than five months after going into cardiac arrest.

James, 19, a McDonald’s All-American guard and the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, entered the game at the Galen Center with 12:58 left in the first half, The Athletic reported.

He was cleared by doctors on Nov. 30 to return to basketball. James was hospitalized for three days in Los Angeles after going into cardiac arrest during a basketball practice on July 24, ESPN reported. He underwent a procedure to treat a congenital heart defect.

Bronny James missed his first shot, a 3-point attempt, KTLA-TV reported. He also tipped the basketball away from a Long Beach State player and also grabbed a rebound moments after entering the game.

He played six minutes during the first half but did not score any points, according to The Athletic. James hit a 3-pointer for his first college points early in the second half, according to the website. He later made one of two free throws to finish with four points.