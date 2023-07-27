Bronny James discharged from hospital, resting at home

Bronny James, LeBron James Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers is greeted by his father and NBA player LeBron James after defeating the the Perry Pumas in the Hoophall West tournament at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images, File)

LOS ANGELES — Lebron James’ son Bronny James has reportedly been discharged from the hospital in Los Angeles and is resting at home just three days after going into cardiac arrest.

A consulting cardiologist for James, 18, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Dr. Merije Chukumerije, said in a statement issued by the hospital Thursday obtained by The Associated Press said that James has been treated successfully for “a sudden cardiac arrest” with thanks to the University of Southern California athletics’ medical staff who provided aide to James effectively.

The incident happened Monday during basketball practice at USC. A spokesperson for the James family released a statement Tuesday that confirmed James had suffered a cardiac arrest during practice, according to ESPN. The spokesperson said that James was taken to the hospital, was out of the ICU, and was in stable condition.

James arrived just last month at USC for his freshman year with plans for the team to leave next week for Croatia and Greence on an exhibition tour, ESPN reported. He was ranked No. 20 in ESPN’s 100 for the class of 2023.

“He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact, and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support,” Chukumerije said, according to the AP.

A spokesperson for the James family confirmed the hospital’s statement to ESPN.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Lebron James thanked fan people for sending prayers and love to his family, the AP reported.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” LeBron James wrote, according to the AP. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”