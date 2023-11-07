Boy, 14, dies after suffering cardiac arrest while running 5K

Teen dies running 5K FILE PHOTO: A 14-year-old collapsed from an apparent cardiac arrest during a 5K run over the weekend. (Pavel1964/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 14-year-old collapsed from an apparent cardiac arrest during a 5K run over the weekend, according to NBC 6 South Florida.

>> Read more trending news

The teen was pronounced dead after he was transported to a local hospital.

According to police, they found the teen experiencing cardiac arrest when they arrived at the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) 5K at Everglades High School in Miramar, Florida.

“I am saddened to share tragic news impacting our Wildcat community. One of our JROTC students passed away this morning after being transported to the hospital. I want to offer my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, teachers, and classmates as they mourn this great loss,” Jimmy Arrojo, principal of Western High School, said in a statement obtained by TODAY.com.

“I ask our Wildcat community to rally around the family in prayer and support during this time of deep sorrow.”

The boy’s name has not been officially released, but a GoFundMe account identified the student as Knox MacEwen.

“On November 4th, 2023, the MacEwen family suddenly and tragically lost their beloved 14-year-old son, Knox,” the GoFundMe account read. “He was a revered member of his local community - a JROTC student, a volunteer with the kids ministry at his home church; and he was a beloved brother, son, grandson, nephew and friend.”

The GoFundMe page went on to say that Knox’s mother had suffered with cancer last year.

As of Tuesday morning, the account had received $67,000 over the requested $30,000 goal.

Sudden cardiac arrest is uncommon in youngsters. About 200 adolescents die from the condition each year in the United States, according to the Mayo Clinic.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people experiencing cardiac arrest might: