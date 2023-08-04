Both members of expelled ‘Tennessee Three’ win back state House seats

Both members of expelled ‘Tennessee Three’ win back state House seats Justin Pearson and Justin Jones (Seth Herald/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Democratic Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones won back their legislative seats in the state’s election Thursday.

>> Read more trending news

Pearson and Jones were both expelled from their seats after they were involved in a gun control protest on the Tennessee House Floor, according to The Associated Press. Both were eventually reinstated by local officials but on an interim basis.

Now that they won Thursday’s election, both have fully reclaimed their positions.

Tennessee expels 2 of 3 Democratic legislators over gun protests

Jones was up against Republican candidate Laura Nelson and Pearson was up against independent candidate Jeff Johnston, the AP reported.

Jones and Pearson reportedly flew under the radar after they were elected to the Tennessee House last year, according to the AP. In the spring, they joined Democrat Rep. Gloria Johnson in a gun control protest on the House floor that took place days after the deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, according to NBC News.

Thousands of protestors went to the Capitol building to demand some sort of firearm restriction and Jones, Johnson, and Pearson approached the House chamber where they joined other protestors wanting to see action, the AP reported.

Covenant School shooting: Who are the victims

Republican lawmakers believed that their actions violated the rules of the House and went on to expel the three. According to the AP, this has only happened a few times since the Civil War.

Johnson avoided getting expelled as Pearson and Jones both were. Their explosions drew national attention.

Latest trending news:
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!