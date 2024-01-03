Bodycam footage shows foot chase of rooster who flew the coop

Feathered fugitive: Body-worn camera footage, left, shows a police officer catching a rooster in a yard in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. At right, the officer, identified as Officer Fader, poses with the bird. (Dayton Police Department)

DAYTON, Ohio — The body-worn camera of an Ohio police officer caught footage of an unusual New Year’s Day foot chase — that of a wayward rooster running amok in a Dayton neighborhood.

According to Dayton police officials, dispatchers received a call on Monday reporting an animal complaint.

“The call notes stated that a chicken was chasing people, including a girl on Virginia Avenue,” authorities said in a social media post.

When an officer arrived, he met with a woman who explained the situation. The officer found the feathered fugitive walking around in the woman’s backyard.

After a moderate-speed foot chase and some fancy footwork, the officer nabbed the bird and gingerly carried it to the street, where he secured it in his patrol vehicle.

The rooster was unharmed. WHIO-TV in Dayton reported that the animal is being fostered until its owner is found.

