Billy Joel will perform at 2024 Grammy Awards

Singer-songwriter Billy Joel, fresh off the announcement of his first new solo single in 17 years, will be performing at the 66th Grammy Awards next month.

According to a news release from the Recording Academy on Wednesday, the 74-year-old, who has won five Grammy Awards during his career, will hit the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

This year’s Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST on Feb. 4. The show will air live on CBS and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+, according to Variety.

Previously announced performers include Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Burna Boy and Travis Scott, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

Joel announced the release of “Turn the Lights Back On,” his first solo single since 2007 and second since 1993, on his social media platforms on Monday, Variety reported.

Joel, who has topped the Billboard charts with three No. 1 hits -- “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” and “Tell Her About It” -- will release his new single on streaming services on Feb. 1, according to the entertainment news website. The single will also be released on a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl record, Variety reported.

Joel has been nominated for 23 Grammy Awards and won Album of the Year and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for the 1978 album, “52nd Street.” He also won Record of the Year for the 1977 hit, “Just the Way You Are” and Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for the 1980 album, “Glass Houses.”

He was awarded the Grammy Legend Award at the 1991 show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

CBS has aired the Grammy Awards since 1973, according to Billboard.

R&B star SZA leads the list with nine nominations.

