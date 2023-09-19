Bijou Phillips files for divorce from ‘That ′70s Show’ star Danny Masterson

Divorcing: Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage to Danny Masterson. (Myung J. Chun /Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Actress Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from “That’s ‘70s Show” star Danny Masterson less than two weeks after he was sentenced to a 30-years-to-life prison sentence for raping two women in 2003.

Phillips, 43, filed a petition for divorce in Santa Barbara, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

TMZ was the first outlet to report news of the divorce.

Phillips and Masterson were married in 2011 and share a daughter together, CNN reported.

Peter Lauzon, an attorney for Phillips, said in a statement that the “Almost Famous” actress decided to file for divorce during “this unfortunate time.”

“Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family,” Lauzon said. “Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Phillips was present in a Los Angeles court on Sept. 7 for Masterson’s sentencing hearing, CNN reported.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo sentenced Masterson to 15 years to life in prison for each of the rape charges, the Los Angeles Times reported. Each of the sentences will be served consecutively.

Masterson’s attorney Shawn Holley, did not immediately return People’s request for comment.

Masterson was convicted of the rapes of two former members of the Church of Scientology at his Hollywood Hills home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Phillips is the daughter of John Phillips, the late Mamas and the Papas singer; and singer Geneviève Waïte, CNN reported.

They reportedly met in 2005 when they were seated next to each other during a celebrity poker match in Las Vegas, E! Online reported. They married six years later, and their daughter Fianna was born in 2014, according to CNN.

Phillips and Masterson also appeared together in the 2009 independent film, “Made for Each Other,” according to IMDb.com.

