Beyoncé’s childhood home in Houston goes up in flames on Christmas

The fire, called "aggressive" by local TV stations, engulfed the two-story home, ABC13 in Houston reported.

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Beyoncé's childhood home in south-central Houston went up in flames early Christmas morning.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the fire, called “aggressive” by local TV stations, shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday. The blaze engulfed the two-story home, KTRK-TV in Houston reported.

The cause of the fire remained unknown Tuesday, according to NPR.

The current residents of the home escaped the fire. No injuries were reported.

The 3,000-square-foot house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and was built in 1946. Beyoncé and her family lived in the home from 1982 until Beyoncé was about 5.

A realtor listed the home for sale several years ago. It was purchased in May 2019 for between $420,001 and $482,000, according to USA Today.

