Beyoncé releases new song, starts birthday countdown

Beyoncé
Beyoncé FILE PHOTO: Beyoncé attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026, in New York City. She released a new song and started the countdown to her 45th birthday. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Beyoncé had an early birthday present for her fans — new music.

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The singer released her first new song in two years and started the countdown to her upcoming birthday, she announced in a news release under her Parkwood Entertainment label.

She also started a 60-day countdown to her 45th birthday on Sept. 4, which will coincide with the reissue of her second album, “B’Day,” which will also feature the new song written by Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream, and Darius Dixon and produced by Beyoncé and Williams.

The lyric video for the new song, according to the news release, reuses footage directed by Cliff Watts, who also shot her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in 2007.

The video for her new music has more than 1.4 million views and was the No. 2 song on the YouTube Trending chart as of Monday morning.

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