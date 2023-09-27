‘Believe it or not’: Shoplifting suspect returns to scene of crime asking for phone that was dropped

Shoplifting suspect returns to scene of crime asking for phone that was dropped Two suspects were arrested are facing multiple charges after they went into a business in Murrieta, California and left without paying for their items. Police say that minutes after the theft, one of them returned to the business to retrieve their phone. (Murrieta Police Department/Murrieta Police Department)

MURRIETA, Calif. — Two suspects were arrested are facing multiple charges after they went into a business in Murrieta, California and left without paying for their items. Police say that minutes after the theft, one of them returned to the business to retrieve their phone.

Murrieta Police Department said that two women went into a nail salon store around noon last week. They got what they were looking for and walked right out of the store without paying for their items.

“Believe it or not, one of the suspects returned just minutes later and told the store employees to return her phone that she had dropped when stealing from the store. The phone also had her California Driver License and credit card inside the phone case,” police said.

Employees at the store refused to give the phone back after the suspect reportedly refused to give back the stolen merchandise, police said, according to KTLA.

The suspect then allegedly assaulted an employee and then left the store again, the news outlet reported. Police said that because of the assault, the theft charge became a robbery charge.

Police said that the store employee sustained minor injuries.

The suspects left the area in a black car but police said that minutes later they were found by officer still sitting inside the car. The car was found outside of their house about a mile away from the store.

The stolen merchandise was found by officers in plain sight inside the car.

Police did not identify the store, according to KTLA.

The suspects have not been identified but police say they are both facing multiple charges.

“For sure woulda been easier to just buy the products with the credit card that was in the phone case,” police said.