‘Baywatch’ actress Alexandra Paul arrested during animal rights protest

Actress Alexandra Paul was one of several protesters arrested outside a Wisconsin dog breeding facility.

MADISON, Wis. — “Baywatch” actress Alexandra Paul was arrested on Sunday on a trespassing charge during an animal rights protest in Wisconsin, authorities said.

According to Dane County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Paul, 62, was charged with one count of trespassing.

The sheriff’s office said that Paul’s arrest was related to a protest at Ridglan Farms, an animal breeding facility in Blue Mounds located approximately 30 miles west of Madison, People reported.

TMZ also reported the arrest.

Paul was one of approximately 20 people who were arrested, according to People.

During a briefing on Sunday, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said there were about “50 to 60″ protesters on private property at Ridglan Farms. According to the sheriff’s office, some activists broke into the facility and began removing beagles.

Members of the Coalition to Save the Ridglan Dogs said 31 dogs were taken, WMTV reported. Eight of them were intercepted by authorities.

“All of the animals that were taken have been recovered, Barrett said.

Officials with Ridglan Farms said that activists cut a chain-link fence and a locked gate before attempting to enter several buildings using sledgehammers, electric saws and crowbars, according to WMTV.

Ridglan Farms is one of only two large dog breeders in the United States that offer experimentation for scientific research, People reported.

Baywatch Alum Alexandra Paul Arrested for Second Time on Charges from Freeing Animals During Animal Rights Protest https://t.co/26m38ry0Bn — People (@people) March 17, 2026

In October 2025, the La Crosse County District Attorney and Ridglan Farms agreed that the facility would no longer sell dogs purposefully bred for biomedical research no later than July 1, 2026, according to WKOW.

Paul’s arrest comes three years after she was charged with misdemeanor theft for allegedly stealing two chickens from a truck in September 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The actress, who played Stephanie Holden on 93 episodes of “Baywatch“ between 1992 and 1997, testified in Merced County in March 2023 and was found not guilty, according to The Fresno Bee.

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