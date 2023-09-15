Baby found dead in bathroom of a New Mexico hospital An infant was found deceased inside a restroom of a hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico, police say. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HOBBS, N.M. — An infant was found deceased inside a restroom of a hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico, police say.

>> Read more trending news

Hobbs Police Department said that on Wednesday, officers were called to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital about a dead baby.

Police said, according to The Associated Press, that a 16-year-old girl was getting treated at the hospital on Wednesday along with her mother.

Hospital staff told investigators that later in the day Wednesday, they found a baby deceased in the bathroom, the AP reported.

It is not clear if the teenager or her mother will be facing any charges, KOAT reported.

The baby’s body was sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where an autopsy will be conducted, according to KRQE.

According to the AP, this baby’s death is the second time just this year a baby was found dead in a New Mexico hospital.